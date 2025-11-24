Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $65.57 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHF

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.