Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $660,000 Investment in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $98.10 on Monday. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

