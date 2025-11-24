Entropy Technologies LP Invests $686,000 in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,895,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,166,000 after acquiring an additional 447,924 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 21.9% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,135,000 after acquiring an additional 312,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 58.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after acquiring an additional 251,522 shares during the period. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 75.1% during the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 398,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 170,892 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $511.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.43 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $46.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

