Entropy Technologies LP Invests $653,000 in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,659 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $128.05 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $138.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $524.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.