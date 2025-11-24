Entropy Technologies LP Has $698,000 Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,209,000 after buying an additional 79,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,320,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 409,877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 800,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 376,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bread Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Bread Financial Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is an increase from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.37%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

