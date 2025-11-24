Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,819 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,567,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.5%

CNX opened at $36.94 on Monday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.80 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.70%.CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

