Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,675,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,077,000 after buying an additional 172,221 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Roku by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $5,193,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $68,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,730.65. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 515,274 shares of company stock valued at $53,880,874. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

