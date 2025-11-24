Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 211.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.