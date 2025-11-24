Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.13.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $269.55 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

