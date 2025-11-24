Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 219.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY stock opened at $146.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.59. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNDY shares. Baird R W raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

