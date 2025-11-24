Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,723,000 after buying an additional 565,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after acquiring an additional 410,910 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,983,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $255.00 to $239.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.46.

TEL opened at $218.74 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $250.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

