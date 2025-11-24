Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stride were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Stride by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stride by 10.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,164,000 after buying an additional 58,029 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 12.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 613,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,648,000 after buying an additional 67,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $171.17.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

