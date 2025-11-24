Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is DCF Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,058.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $855.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,066.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

