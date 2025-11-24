Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Elevance Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Guggenheim upped their target price on Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.33.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $458.75. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.