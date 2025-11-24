Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $57,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,856,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,419,000 after buying an additional 704,790 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,825,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,440 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,675,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,399 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,276,000 after acquiring an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,041,000 after acquiring an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $321.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.33.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

