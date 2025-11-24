Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stock Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 99,654 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.22% of Electronic Arts worth $88,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,023 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 636 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 3,944 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $502,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,586.88. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $1,005,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,900.90. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $8,175,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.