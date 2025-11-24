Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 104.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $240,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,904. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,476. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,651. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

