Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,209 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

