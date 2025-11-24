Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. $W

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,462,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,969,000 after buying an additional 4,763,944 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 111.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 276,471 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 120,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,987.29. The trade was a 41.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $982,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,793.40. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 655,959 shares of company stock valued at $56,485,774. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wayfair from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

