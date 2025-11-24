Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Takes $5.95 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $905,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $399.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.76 and a 200 day moving average of $435.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total transaction of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,939,731.78. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

