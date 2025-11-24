Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Makes New $12.30 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $46.99 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

