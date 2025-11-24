Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Invests $14.52 Million in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of XPO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Wall Street Zen raised XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $132.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

