Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 126,952 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,396,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

