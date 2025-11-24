Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 219,313.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 162,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $5,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $53.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 1.98. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $83.55.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

