Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 3,349.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,396 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Birkenstock worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.8%

BIRK opened at $40.98 on Monday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.