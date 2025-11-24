Eisler Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,093 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 300.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

COIN opened at $240.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 55,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.81, for a total value of $17,920,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,383,885.76. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 739,732 shares of company stock worth $230,039,808 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

