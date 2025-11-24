Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,677 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.