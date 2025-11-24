Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,735 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 4.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $68,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $297.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.38. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.