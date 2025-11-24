Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 2,585 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. STF Management LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -42.90%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

