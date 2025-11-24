Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. The trade was a 45.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,826 shares of company stock valued at $78,872,882 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

