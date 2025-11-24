Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,289,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,906 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,905,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,281,458,000 after purchasing an additional 490,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $940,015,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

