Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $28.05 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 429,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,128,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 50.8% in the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $68,822,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $168.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average is $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,184.36. This trade represents a 69.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.