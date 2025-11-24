Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 73,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $567,709.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,318.64. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

