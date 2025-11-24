eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. eBay has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $82,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,330.72. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after buying an additional 510,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $674,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after purchasing an additional 140,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $755,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $481,525,000 after buying an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

