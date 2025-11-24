Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $293,928,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,607,453,000 after purchasing an additional 335,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,734,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.21.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

