Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,347 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $71,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 92.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 99.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Garner bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,612.70. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.01%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

