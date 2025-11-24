Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 392,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 102,647 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,107,000 after purchasing an additional 203,333 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $78.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Comerica had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

