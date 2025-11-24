Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 7,321 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 749,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,919,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

POWI opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.97%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

