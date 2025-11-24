Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,778 Flex LNG Ltd. $FLNG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex LNG by 145.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,030,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after acquiring an additional 610,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flex LNG by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 217,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,936,000.

Flex LNG Stock Performance

Flex LNG stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.49. Flex LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

Flex LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Flex LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

