Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 950 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $159.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,898 shares of company stock worth $17,594,306. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

