Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $562,000 in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,149 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of CVS opened at $77.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 205.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

