Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $489,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 336.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 3.4%

FFIN opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.97%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,960.15. This trade represents a 8.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $52,241.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,218.83. This represents a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,353 shares of company stock valued at $134,888. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

