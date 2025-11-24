Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $485,000 in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.59. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $182.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

