DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $38.52 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.