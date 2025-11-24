Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 2.8% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Dover by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dover from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Dover Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.