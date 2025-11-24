Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight” Rating

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $87.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average is $76.11. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,226.80. This trade represents a 52.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $1,511,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,942.95. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 27.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $2,967,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

