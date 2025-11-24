Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $76,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $606,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $4,430,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DG stock opened at $101.92 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

