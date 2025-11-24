DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Amcor PLC $AMCR

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,889 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 839.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

