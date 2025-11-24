DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,525 Shares of Kellanova $K

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 6.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 66.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Kellanova by 27.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $83.42 on Monday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

