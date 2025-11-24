DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,133 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,494,605,000 after purchasing an additional 357,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after buying an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,704,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $770,453,000 after buying an additional 440,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,437,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,892,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.